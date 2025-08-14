隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 TheAIExtract-HelpBot does not retain any user files, message content, or document data after processing is complete. Temporary data is held only for the duration of each request/session and is deleted immediately after processing.

資料封存與移除政策 No files or user messages are archived. All files and message content are deleted immediately after processing. OAuth tokens are deleted upon app uninstallation.

資料儲存政策 We do not permanently store any files or message data. Only minimal OAuth credentials are kept securely to maintain the Slack integration. No files or document contents are ever stored beyond session.

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 Meta llama via Groq LLM

LLM 保留設定 No user data, files, or prompts are stored or retained by TheAIExtract-HelpBot or by Groq after each request is completed.

LLM 資料租戶政策 Each customer’s data is processed in isolation and is not used to train, retrain, or improve the language model.