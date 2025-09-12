SupportUnicorn

Support Unicorn will retain Customer Data only for as long as necessary to provide support workflow management services. Specifically: Active Conversations: No message data is retained. Only the configurations of where to route the messages is saved.

資料儲存政策

Support Unicorn stores Customer Data securely using industry-standard practices: Storage Location: All data is stored on encrypted PostgreSQL databases hosted on secure cloud infrastructure (NeonDB) in United States data centers Encryption: Data is encrypted at rest using AES-256 encryption and in transit using TLS 1.2 or higher Access Controls: Database access is restricted to authorized personnel only, with role-based access controls. Backups: Automated backups are performed daily and retained for 7 days with the same encryption standards as production data Data Minimization: Only essential Slack data required for support workflow functionality is stored (messages, user identifiers, channel information, workspace details) Support Unicorn does not sell, share, or transfer Customer Data to third parties except as necessary to provide the service or as required by law.