DocEndorse AI Agent

Managing document workflows shouldn’t pull you out of the conversations where work already happens. DocEndorse is the first AI e-signature assistant built natively for Slack, so you can create, track, and complete signature requests directly in Slack. Instead of switching between apps, forwarding PDFs, or chasing email threads, everything happens in context inside Slack. Conversations stay organized, with the option to handle signature requests in dedicated threads so your DM space remains clutter-free. DocEndorse flips the script and turns Slack into the place where the e-signature workflow lives.

• Natural chat or voice commands: Send out e-signature requests by simply asking your assistant.

• AI-driven document prep: The agent scans your files, identifies fields, and assigns signatories automatically.

• Threaded follow-ups: Reminders and updates are delivered in organized threads, reducing clutter in your DMs.

• Adaptive follow-up tone: Notifications are phrased depending on the status of the workflow.

• Search that works like conversation: Find the right contract, contact, or template instantly with natural queries.

• Payments included: Collect signatures and payments in one smooth flow.

• Knowledge at hand: The agent can also surface relevant help content without you leaving Slack. Try it free DocEndorse comes with a Free Plan only available for Slack installs so you can experience the full assistant without commitment:

• :writing_hand: 5 e-sign requests per month

• :bookmark_tabs: 1 reusable template

• :robot_face: AI-powered document intelligence

• :shopping_bags: App store access

• :studio_microphone: AI voice assistant

• :mag_right: Contextual document search Getting started is as simple as adding the app to Slack. From there, just say what you need and your assistant will handle the rest. Disclaimer: This app leverages a Large Language Model (LLM) to provide AI-powered responses in Slack. Because LLMs can occasionally produce inaccurate or incomplete information, responses should not be treated as professional advice or absolute truth. Please double-check critical details.