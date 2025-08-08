DocEndorse AI Agent

資料保留政策
Our app only stores the minimum data necessary to provide its core functionality. We retain user data only for as long as it is needed to deliver the service or as required by law. Once data is no longer required, it is securely deleted within 3-6 months. Users may request deletion of their data at any time by contacting us at support@docendorse.com. We do not sell or share user data with third parties.
資料封存與移除政策
We retain user data only as long as necessary to provide our services or as required by law. Data that is no longer actively used may be archived in a secure, encrypted format for backup, audit, or compliance purposes. Archived data is not accessible for normal operations and is automatically removed once its retention period expires.
When data reaches the end of its lifecycle, it is permanently deleted or anonymized using industry-standard secure deletion methods. Users may request data removal at any time by contacting us at support@docendorse.com.
資料儲存政策
All data handled by our platform is secured both in transit and at rest. Data transmitted through our platform is protected using industry-standard SSL encryption, while stored data is safeguarded with AES 256-bit encryption. Customers maintain full control over their information and may download or permanently delete their data from our systems at any time.
使用的 LLM 模型
chat gpt-4.1-mini
LLM 保留設定
By default, user inputs and outputs processed by our LLM are not stored beyond the immediate request.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Our app processes user inputs with an LLM but does not use them to train or improve the model. Data is logically isolated per customer, encrypted in transit and at rest, and not stored beyond immediate processing unless a user enables history.
LLM 資料常駐政策
All data processed by our app’s LLM services is handled in the United States / UK data centers. Data remains within these regions and is not transferred elsewhere without customer consent.