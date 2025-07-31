隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 SaneCost retains data for operational purposes only. We plan to retain notification history for 90 days (this has not been implemented) to support user queries and debugging. Workspace configuration data (settings, connected accounts, preferences) is retained while the workspace remains active. When a workspace is deleted or disconnected from SaneCost, all associated data will be permanently removed within 30 days.

資料封存與移除政策 Upon workspace disconnection or deletion, SaneCost automatically removes all associated data, including workspace settings, connected AWS account configurations, API keys, and notification history. Users can request immediate data deletion by contacting support@sanecost.com. We provide automated cleanup scripts to ensure complete data removal across all DynamoDB tables and related services.

資料儲存政策 All data is stored in AWS DynamoDB with encryption at rest using AES-256 encryption and in transit using TLS 1.2+. Data is compartmentalised by workspace with strict access controls via AWS IAM policies. We store only essential data required for service functionality: workspace identifiers, AWS account metadata, resource information, and user notification preferences. No raw AWS credentials are stored.

資料中心位置 愛爾蘭, 美國, 英國

資料託管詳細資料 SaneCost is hosted entirely on Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud infrastructure using managed services, including DynamoDB for data storage, Lambda for compute, and API Gateway for secure communications. We do not maintain any on-premise infrastructure or data storage.

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no