Interact with Optimizely Opal from within Slack! Whether you're creating campaigns, optimizing tests or analyzing experiments, you can now use the same Opal you know and love—without having to leave Slack.
Imagine using the full power of Opal's AI capabilities, backed by its deep knowledge of Optimizely's product suite and experimentation and content marketing best practices. You can now build out tasks, review assets, or even kick off new campaigns directly from where you're constantly communicating with your team. Need to summarize the results of a test or make edits to a variation in Experimentation? Opal in Slack lets you do it all.
This isn't just about convenience; it's about bringing Optimizely's comprehensive product suite and Opal's advanced functionalities directly into where you work. Need to quickly reference Optimizely documentation or gather external web insights for a test? Opal can search and retrieve information for you, right in Slack.
Beyond simple queries, Opal in Slack empowers you to act without switching platforms. Directly from your conversations, you can manage your digital experiences: create and update content within Content Marketing Platform (CMP), draft and refine campaign and task briefs, and even suggest and create entirely new campaigns and tasks.
For Experimentation, Opal can suggest visual component improvements based on design, UX, and conversion rate optimization best practices, to providing thoughtful recommendations for impactful test ideas. It can also generate customer segments for Optimizely Data Platform (ODP) or help define flag variables and variations for feature experimentation, all driven by your hypotheses — all from your Slack window.
Working with visuals? Opal analyzes, generates, and edits images, takes webpage screenshots, and fetches resource files directly from CMP. Plus, get real-time SEO keyword insights. And when facing complex problems, leverage Opal's ability to ideate on topics, providing structured plans and articulating its internal thought process for more informed decisions.
The real magic? This integration extends Opal's (and by extension, Optimizely's) full product suite to your mobile device. With the Slack app on your phone or tablet, you can now interact with your content, experiments, and digital experiences on the go. Get quick insights, ideate back and forth on content and experiments, or make critical adjustments from anywhere, anytime. It’s about empowering you to stay productive and connected wherever you are.
Opal in Slack gives new meaning to a true infinite workforce at your fingertips.Note on AI Usage: Opal in Slack leverages advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) to generate summaries, recommendations, images, and other content. While we strive for precision, AI-generated responses can occasionally be inaccurate, outdated, or misleading. We recommend that users review and verify all AI-generated outputs before taking action.