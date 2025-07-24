資料保留政策
Logs are retained up to 30 days for logs; Metadata (e.g., workspace ID, anonymized user ID, channel ID, event timestamps, usage counts, error logs) and aggregated metrics retained indefinitely.
OAuth tokens (Slack & Google, for sign-in only): stored encrypted and deleted immediately upon app uninstallation.
We do not store any Slack content data, such as message text, file contents, or personal profile data.
資料封存與移除政策
Logs are automatically deleted after 30 days; OAuth tokens are deleted immediately upon app uninstallation. Metadata and aggregated metrics are retained indefinitely in non-identifiable form.
資料儲存政策
We only store limited metadata (workspace ID, anonymized user ID, channel ID, event timestamps, usage counts, error logs) for operational, security, and analytics purposes, and encrypted OAuth tokens to enable sign-in features. No Slack content data is stored.
使用的 LLM 模型
OpenAI GPT and AWS Claude models
LLM 保留設定
We send relevant message text to OpenAI and AWS Bedrock to generate AI responses. We do not store this content beyond what is necessary for delivering the response and any associated application functionality.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Our LLM operates through OpenAI’s GPT models, hosted on OpenAI-managed infra; and Anthropic's Claude models, hosted on AWS Bedrock-managed infra. Processing occurs in a multi-tenant environment where resources are securely isolated per request.
LLM 資料常駐政策
All LLM processing and storage (if applicable) are performed on OpenAI’s and AWS Bedrock's infrastructure located in the United States. We do not configure or control alternative regional hosting for the LLM.