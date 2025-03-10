資料保留政策
ai.work shall retain data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed, it shall be securely disposed of or archived
資料封存與移除政策
Customer accounts and data shall be deleted within sixty (60) days of contract termination or request for deletion.
資料儲存政策
All customer data is stored encrypted. Access to customer data is limited to a small, MFA-protected SRE group following least-privilege IAM roles
LLM 保留設定
OpenAI may keep the history for up to 30 days solely to detect abuse, then deletes them, and never trains on them.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Different customers are isolated logically and no training of data is done across customers.
LLM 資料常駐政策
We use OpenAI US data centres