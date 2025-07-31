資料保留政策
Harmony's retention policy is managed according to customer's preferences - either we do not delete data at all, or based on time frame per customer's configuration, or per specific user request with respect to GDPR policies.
資料封存與移除政策
Harmony will remove data only per user's request with respect to GDPR policies
資料儲存政策
Harmony stores customer data within the region requested by a customer, with respect to GDPR policies
使用的 LLM 模型
Anthropic's Claude, OpenAI's ChatGPT, AWS Nova
LLM 保留設定
Harmony's LLM do not store any data, only API based
LLM 資料租戶政策
Haromny's LLM operates in a multi tenancy manner. However, each tenant data is accessed and managed separately, and models are operating within a tenant's region only.
LLM 資料常駐政策
Harmony's LLM do not store any data, only API based