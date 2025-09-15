資料保留政策
There is no retention of customer data.
資料封存與移除政策
There is no retention of customer data.
資料儲存政策
There is no retention of customer data.
使用的 LLM 模型
OpenAI GPT, Google Gemini, Claude Anthropic
LLM 保留設定
0-day retention: Your data will not be stored by the LLM provider.
LLM 資料租戶政策
On Glean key, the following safeguards are offered:
0-day retention: Your data will not be stored by the LLM provider.
Data will not be used to train any custom large language models.
Data encryption: All data is encrypted in transit.
LLM 資料常駐政策
For default Glean Key model, the precise region where the LLM actually runs is determined by the Glean system and/or the LLM provider’s available regions.