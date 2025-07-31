資料保留政策
We retain Slack User IDs, Team IDs, and access tokens securely for the duration of the app installation to maintain session and authorization. User message requests and related data are temporarily cached for up to 8 hours to enable efficient processing and improved user experience. No message content is stored beyond this period
資料封存與移除政策
We permanently delete all stored Slack User IDs, Team IDs, tokens, and cached user data immediately when a user revokes their token or uninstalls the app
資料儲存政策
Data is encrypted at rest
使用的 LLM 模型
GPT_4O, GPT_4O_MINI, GPT_4_32K, GPT_4_1, GPT_3_5_TURBO_16K, ZOOM_AGENT_PARSER, CLAUDE_3_5_SONNET, CLAUDE_3_5_SONNET_V2, CLAUDE_3_7_SONNET, CLAUDE_4_SONNET, ZOOM_LLAMA_3_70B, ZOOM_LLAMA_33_70B, ZOOM_LLAMA_3_70B_H100, CLAUDE_V3_HAIKU, ZOOM_SLM_SLOT
LLM 保留設定
Data is cached only for eight hours
LLM 資料租戶政策
Data is cached only for eight hours
LLM 資料常駐政策
Data is cached in Redis for eight hours