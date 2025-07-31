Tiliter Vision Bot

資料保留政策
Tiliter retains Customer Data only as long as necessary to deliver Vision AI results or support debugging. Uploaded images are stored and may be retained briefly to ensure functionality and support. Data is not used for training or shared with third parties beyond required infrastructure providers.
資料封存與移除政策
Uploaded images and related Customer Data are removed in accordance with Tiliter’s internal data handling procedures. Images are not archived unless otherwise agreed with the customer.
To request deletion, access, or transfer of your personal data, please email us at admin@tiliter.com.
資料儲存政策
Tiliter stores Customer Data securely using modern cloud infrastructure and industry-standard access controls. All stored data is handled in compliance with applicable privacy and security regulations.
資料託管公司
Google Cloud Platform
使用的 LLM 模型
Google Gemini and others via Tiliter’s internal Vision Agent infrastructure. The model is not directly exposed to customers.
LLM 保留設定
Tiliter stores input images and LLM-generated outputs for a limited period to support result delivery, debugging, or customer workflows. Data is not used for model training and is not shared with third parties beyond infrastructure providers.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Each customer’s data is isolated and processed independently. Data is not shared across customers. LLM outputs are generated as part of the customer’s request pipeline and scoped to their session.
LLM 資料常駐政策
Data is processed in Google Cloud regions selected by Tiliter, primarily in Australia. No intentional cross-region transfers outside of these areas.