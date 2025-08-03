Admax by Creatify.ai
is your AI assistant for ad performance and competitive insights — right inside Slack. Mention @Admax and ask about your brand or a competitor (e.g., “Nike’s ads performance”), and Admax will instantly fetch metadata, analyze creatives, and summarize performance using advanced AI models.
What Admax can do:
• :mag: Retrieve and analyze ad metadata (yours or competitors’)
• :bar_chart: Deliver AI-generated reports on creative trends, KPIs, and campaign performance
• :brain: Highlight key insights, benchmarks, and optimization opportunities
• :speech_balloon: Respond naturally in Slack — via threads, DMs, or channels
• :zap: Empower marketing and growth teams with fast, interactive insights
Whether you’re tracking your own campaigns or researching the competition, Admax brings ad intelligence directly to your Slack workflow — no dashboards, no delay.
Disclaimer: Admax leverages large language models (LLMs) to deliver rapid advertising insights. Please be aware that AI-generated content may sometimes be inaccurate. We recommend verifying critical information before making business decisions.