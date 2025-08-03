隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Creatify does not store any Customer Data beyond the time required to process and respond to Slack user requests. No message or personal information is retained after task completion.

資料封存與移除政策 Admax by Creatify does not store or archive any Customer Data. All data is processed transiently and removed immediately after use.

資料儲存政策 Admax by Creatify does not store any Customer Data. All data is processed in real-time and discarded immediately after use.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted.

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 ChatGPT

LLM 保留設定 Admax does not retain any customer data processed by the LLM. All data is used for real-time analysis only and is immediately discarded after processing. No data is stored or logged.

LLM 資料租戶政策 Creatify’s LLM operates on servers hosted in the AWS US region. All processing is performed within this geographic zone. No customer data is stored after processing.