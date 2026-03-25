隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We retain customer data only for as long as it is necessary to provide services, meet legal requirements, or fulfill contractual obligations. Retention periods are regularly reviewed, and data is securely deleted or anonymized once it is no longer required.

資料封存與移除政策 Inactive or outdated data is securely archived in restricted storage with limited access. When data no longer serves operational or compliance purposes, it is permanently removed following industry-standard deletion practices.

資料儲存政策 All customer data is stored securely using encrypted systems and access controls that protect against unauthorized use. Storage locations are reviewed to ensure compliance with relevant regulations and security standards.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 We host our data on the cloud via AWS, which follows best in class data hosting policies.

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 ChatGPT 5.0

LLM 保留設定 We retain minimal non-sensitive data strictly for operational purposes. Slack messages and sensitive customer content are discarded after processing and not stored in our systems.

LLM 資料租戶政策 We store only limited non-sensitive data (such as event IDs, usage context, or configuration) required for the app to function. Sensitive customer content from Slack is never retained or repurposed for model training.