AI Doc Translator

We will retain your Personal Data only for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in our Privacy Policy. This may include retaining and using your information to comply with legal obligations (for example, where laws require us to keep certain records), resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements and policies. We will also retain Usage Data for internal analysis. In most cases, Usage Data is kept for a shorter period. However, it may be retained longer when required by law, or when necessary to enhance security or improve the functionality of our Service.

資料封存與移除政策

If you wish to obtain confirmation regarding the Personal Data we hold about you, or if you wish to request its deletion from our systems, you may contact us at support@qopywriter.ai. Subject to applicable data protection laws, you may, in certain circumstances, exercise the following rights: 1. Right of Access, Rectification, and Erasure - You have the right to request access to, update, or deletion of the Personal Data we hold about you. - You also have the right to request rectification of any Personal Data that is inaccurate or incomplete. 2. Right to Object - You have the right to object to the processing of your Personal Data, including processing carried out for direct marketing purposes. 3. Right to Restriction of Processing - You have the right to request that we restrict the processing of your Personal Data under certain conditions. 4. Right to Data Portability - You have the right to receive a copy of your Personal Data in a structured, commonly used, and machine‑readable format, and to request that we transmit such data to another controller where technically feasible. 5. Right to Withdraw Consent - Where the processing of your Personal Data is based on your consent, you have the right to withdraw such consent at any time, without affecting the lawfulness of processing carried out prior to withdrawal. Please note that we may require you to verify your identity before responding to any such requests. Furthermore, certain Personal Data may be essential for the provision of our Services; in such cases, deletion or restriction of processing may render us unable to continue providing those Services.