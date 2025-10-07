OAD assistant

Procedure for handling data-deletion requests (as per the Privacy Notice at [oad.ai/policy](

)): 1. The request must be received via the designated channel (email or form) listed in the Notice. 2. The requester’s identity must be verified to ensure authorization to request deletion. 3. OAD determines whether the data subject is a Direct User or a Survey Subject of a Client; if a Survey Subject, OAD directs the request to the Client. ([privacy.openai.com][1]) 4. OAD assesses if any legal or contractual obligation requires retention of the data. If none, the personal data is deleted or anonymised without undue delay. 5. OAD provides confirmation of the deletion (or anonymisation) to the requester. 6. If OAD cannot comply because of a legal obligation, it informs the requester of the reason and any retention duration. 7. All requests and actions are logged for audit and compliance.