Muslim Prayer Reminder

資料保留政策
Prayer Times Bot retains user data only for the duration necessary to provide the prayer time notification service. Specifically:
User Preferences: We store user preferences (selected prayer times, timezone, calculation method, language preference) for as long as the user remains subscribed to the service.
Basic User Information: We retain minimal user information provided by Slack (user ID, timezone) solely to deliver personalized prayer time notifications.
Authentication Tokens: OAuth tokens are stored securely and retained only while the integration remains active in a workspace.
Usage Logs: Technical logs are kept for 30 days for troubleshooting and service improvement purposes.
We do not collect or retain any personal information beyond what is strictly necessary to provide the prayer time notification service.
資料封存與移除政策
User-Initiated Removal: Users can request immediate removal of all their data at any time by:
Using the /prayer settings command and selecting the "Delete My Data" option
Uninstalling the app from their Slack workspace
Contacting support at support page on the website https://muslium-prayer-reminder.onrender.com/support.html
Automatic Data Removal:
When a user uninstalls the app, all associated user data is automatically deleted within 7 days.
If a user hasn't interacted with the app for 12 months, their preference data is archived for 30 days, after which it is permanently deleted.
Archived data is not used for any purpose and is kept solely to allow easy restoration if a user returns.
Workspace Removal:
When Prayer Times Bot is removed from a Slack workspace, all workspace-related data is immediately marked for deletion and permanently removed within 7 days.
資料儲存政策
Storage Location: All user data is stored in secure cloud databases hosted on AWS in the United States region.
Data Encryption:
All data is encrypted at rest using AES-256 encryption.
Data in transit is protected using TLS 1.2+ encryption.
OAuth tokens are stored with additional encryption layers.
Access Controls:
Access to user data is strictly limited to essential technical personnel.
All access is logged and monitored for suspicious activity.
We implement role-based access control and least privilege principles.
Data Minimization:
We collect and store only the minimum data required to provide the service.
No prayer time preferences or religious data is ever shared with third parties.
We do not use data for advertising or marketing purposes.
Backup Policy:
User data is backed up daily.
Backups are encrypted and retained for 30 days.
Backup restoration procedures are tested regularly to ensure data integrity.