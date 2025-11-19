Maxima brings Maxima Agent and accounting workflow notifications into Slack for existing Maxima customers. Max Agent in Slack

Max Agent helps users work through accounting tasks from Slack conversations. Once the app is installed, Max Agent can post messages to Slack channels as part of a Maxima workflow, ask follow-up questions, and continue the workflow from user replies in the same Slack thread. Users can also share files in those threads, and Maxima can use those files as context for the active workflow. Max Agent can assist with workflows such as journal entry generation, journal submission for review, reconciliation support, data source updates, checklist task work, and related accounting workflow analysis. Some capabilities depend on the customer's Maxima configuration and connected integrations. Notifications and workflow updates

Maxima also sends Slack notifications for accounting workflow activity, including journal entry approvals and rejections, checklist task reviews, unblocked tasks, blocking comments, mentions, flux report updates, exceptions, subledger auto-post activity, and related status changes. Notifications may be sent to Slack channels or direct messages, depending on the workflow and user settings. How access is limited

Maxima requires an existing Maxima account for full functionality. Slack activity is processed only in conversations where the app is installed, added, messaged, or intentionally used. Maxima does not monitor unrelated workspace conversations for general analysis and does not use slash commands. Account and data usage

The app uses Slack permissions to identify users, route notifications, post messages, continue workflow threads, and access files shared with the app. Message and file content in active Maxima conversations may be processed to answer user requests and complete accounting workflows. AI-assisted output

Maxima uses AI to help generate responses, summaries, and workflow actions. Users should review important outputs before accounting, finance, or approval decisions.