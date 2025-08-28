Confluence (Government)

Official app by Atlassian - Confluence for Government
Confluence for Government is a FedRAMP Moderate-compliant integration for Slack, designed specifically to meet the rigorous security and compliance requirements of public sector agencies and regulated organizations.
Stay on top of your work with customizable, granular notifications for changes across your Confluence spaces, pages (including child pages), and blogs—delivered securely to Slack.
Instantly see rich previews of pages, blogs, and comments when sharing Confluence links in Slack, enabling seamless knowledge sharing with confidence in data privacy.
Take action without leaving Slack: reply to comments, like pages, and review content without leaving Slack.
An active subscription to Confluence is required to use this app in Slack.