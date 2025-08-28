Jira (Government)

Jira for Government is a FedRAMP Moderate-compliant version of the trusted Jira Cloud integration for Slack, designed specifically to meet the rigorous security and compliance requirements of public sector agencies and regulated organizations.
Effortlessly connect Jira projects with Slack channels and direct messages for streamlined collaboration.
Instantly receive critical issue updates, create new tickets, and manage workflows—all without leaving Slack.
Designed for government teams to accelerate resolution times, enable advanced issue previews, and stay aligned with federal regulations.
An active subscription to Jira is required to use this app in Slack.