資料保留政策
Canner retains personal data only as long as necessary for business or legal purposes. Factors determining retention periods include the nature of the data, legal requirements, and risk of harm from unauthorized use.
- Anonymization: Data may be anonymized for research or statistical purposes.
- Security Measures: Encryption, access controls, and regular security reviews are in place to protect your data.
More: https://getwren.ai/privacy-policy
資料封存與移除政策
Opt-Out and Removal:
You can disconnect SaaS integrations anytime and delete your project or organization within 30 days to delete synchronized data from Wren AI Cloud.
資料儲存政策
Data is processed and stored securely to ensure compliance with data protection regulations.
LLM 保留設定
We configure LLM interactions to treat customer data as transient—processed in real-time and not retained long-term. Only minimal necessary data is retained per retention policy, aligned with privacy and regulatory standards.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Our LLM-powered system ensures logical multi‑tenancy, where each customer’s data is isolated at the session and account level. Access is restricted via strict role‑based access controls, and no cross‑tenant data exposure occurs.
LLM 資料常駐政策
Customer data is stored and processed within designated regional data centers to comply with GDPR, CCPA, and other applicable residency requirements. Where third-party LLM services are used, we engage providers offering residency-compliant processing.