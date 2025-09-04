資料保留政策
We retain personal data only for as long as necessary to provide the Channel Herald service, comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce agreements. When you uninstall Channel Herald or delete configurations, associated data is removed from our system after 90 days.
資料封存與移除政策
Archived data, including system backups, is retained for no longer than 90 days before being permanently deleted. During this period, archived data is not actively processed and is stored in secure, access-controlled environments.
資料儲存政策
All users, including those covered under the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and other applicable privacy laws, have the right to request deletion of their personal data. We extend this same right to all users worldwide, regardless of jurisdiction.