資料刪除請求程序

When a user requests data deletion, they can do so either by using the "Delete Account" feature in their user settings or by sending a direct request to contact@thinkfree.com. For direct requests, we first verify the user's identity by confirming the request through the email address associated with their account to prevent unauthorized deletions. Once the request is verified, we permanently delete all personal data from our active databases within 14 days. Data in our backups is then deleted in the following 60-day cycle. After the process is complete, we send a final confirmation email to the user.