資料保留政策
Refinder's will retain Customer Data (such as user access tokens, channel information, and user preferences) only for as long as the app is installed in the customer's workspace. This data is essential for providing the core functionality of our service.
資料封存與移除政策
When a user deletes their Refinder workspace or an agent, all associated Slack data, specifically the member's Slack tokens and channel information, is immediately and permanently removed from our active systems.
資料儲存政策
All Customer Data is securely stored on Amazon Web Services (AWS) servers located in the United States (ap-northeast-2 region). We employ industry-standard security measures to protect data, including encryption in transit (using TLS 1.2 or higher) and encryption at rest (using AES-256). Access to customer data is strictly limited to authorized personnel only.
資料託管詳細資料
Cloud hosted on AWS (ap-northeast-2, Seoul region)
使用的 LLM 模型
ChatGPT, GEMINI, AWS NOVA
LLM 保留設定
Refinder keeps no LLM data beyond response generation. Providers may briefly hold it for abuse checks. For context, Refinder temporarily stores parts of chats, then deletes them.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Refinder’s LLMs operate in a multi-tenant environment provided by each LLM vendor. Customer queries are processed per request and are not shared across tenants.
LLM 資料常駐政策
LLM providers (OpenAI, Google, AWS) process data in secure cloud regions. Refinder prevents long-term storage outside AWS Seoul, except briefly during model inference.