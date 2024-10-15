資料保留政策
Julius AI retains Customer Data for as long as an account remains active and for up to 30 days following account termination to allow restoration if needed.
資料封存與移除政策
Julius AI does not archive Customer Data. Backups are maintained solely for business continuity and disaster recovery, stored in encrypted form with strict access controls, and automatically purged in accordance with Julius AI’s Data Management and Retention Policy.
資料儲存政策
Julius AI stores Customer Data securely on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) using encrypted storage for all data at rest and in transit. Access is restricted through role-based controls and multi-factor authentication. Data residency and handling comply with Julius AI’s Information Security and Privacy Policies.
資料託管公司
Google Cloud Platform (GCP)
使用的 LLM 模型
ChatGPT & Claude
LLM 保留設定
Julius AI does not allow LLM providers (OpenAI or Anthropic) to retain, log, or use Customer Data for model training. Prompts and responses are processed transiently through API calls and are not stored by the LLM providers.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Julius AI’s LLM integrations operate in a secure, multi-tenant cloud environment with strict logical data separation. Customer prompts and responses are processed via OpenAI and Anthropic enterprise APIs, which do not retain or train on Customer Data.
LLM 資料常駐政策
Julius AI operates on a multi-tenant architecture while ensuring logical data separation. Customer prompts and outputs are processed via API calls to trusted LLM providers (OpenAI and Anthropic) under enterprise agreements that prohibit model training.