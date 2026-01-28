資料保留政策
Mintlify retains Slack data only for as long as needed to provide the Slack Integration's features. Bot tokens are stored for the lifetime of the installation and deleted when the workspace uninstalls the app or Slack revokes the token via `tokens_revoked`. Message and file content sent to the bot is stored in encrypted form as part of the agent conversation history so users can revisit and audit past sessions; it is never used to train large language models. Transient debug logs that may include excerpts are retained for up to 30 days and then purged. Aggregated, non-identifying telemetry (e.g., per-workspace request counts) may be retained longer for operational analytics. Full details: https://www.mintlify.com/legal/privacy#18-slack-integration
資料封存與移除政策
When a workspace uninstalls the Mintlify Slack app — or when Slack revokes our token via `tokens_revoked` — we automatically delete the stored bot token and remove the installation record from our systems. Agent conversation history (encrypted message and file content) is not automatically deleted on uninstall; customers can request deletion at any time by emailing hi@mintlify.com or submitting a data subject access request at https://app.termly.io/notify/95d79e73-9d6f-4e0a-8abd-2a608e8f5242. Transient debug logs are purged on a rolling 30-day basis.
資料儲存政策
Slack data is stored only in systems operated by Mintlify and our contracted sub-processors. Bot tokens are stored in our secrets manager (Infisical). Workspace configuration and agent conversation history are stored in MongoDB Atlas in encrypted form. Application and worker infrastructure runs on AWS. Slack message content sent to the bot may be passed to third-party LLM providers (Anthropic, OpenAI) for inference only, under contracts that prohibit those providers from training on our data. Slack data is never sold or shared with third parties for advertising or any purpose outside providing the Slack Integration.
資料託管詳細資料
Cloud hosted on AWS. Application and worker infrastructure run on AWS; persistent data is stored in MongoDB Atlas (managed) and secrets in Infisical. No on-premise components.
使用的 LLM 模型
Anthropic Claude (Opus 4.7, Sonnet 4.6, Haiku 4.5) and OpenAI GPT models, accessed via the Anthropic and OpenAI APIs and routed through OpenRouter for provider failover.
LLM 保留設定
Under our enterprise agreements with Anthropic and OpenAI, prompts and completions are not retained for training and are kept by the provider only for the minimum period required for abuse monitoring (typically ≤30 days), after which they are deleted.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Mintlify uses third-party LLM providers (Anthropic and OpenAI) in their standard multi-tenant API mode under enterprise agreements that prohibit the providers from using our or our customers' data to train or fine-tune any model.
LLM 資料常駐政策
LLM inference runs in the provider's hosted infrastructure. Anthropic and OpenAI both operate primarily out of US regions, and our enterprise endpoints route to US data centers. Mintlify does not store inference inputs or outputs inside any LLM provider.