隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Tembo retains your personal data for as long as reasonably necessary for the purposes and criteria outlined in our Privacy Policy. You have control to delete conversations by disconnecting your Tembo account from the Tembo in Slack app and/or by request deletion via emailing us at support@tembo.io.

資料封存與移除政策 Tembo will archive/remove any data upon user request. Users can contact us via our discord or support@tembo.io as well as security@tembo.io.

資料儲存政策 We employ strong safeguards to protect your information, though no online system is completely risk-free. Consider this when sharing data with Tembo.

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 Claude, Open GPT models, Composer 1, Gemini

LLM 保留設定 By default, your Slack conversations aren't used to train any models or stored within them.

LLM 資料租戶政策 By default, data centers are multi-tenancy, unless otherwise agreed upon.