Simple Observability

資料刪除請求程序

As a user, you have certain rights regarding your personal data. These rights include: Right to access: You have the right to request access to the personal data we hold about you. This allows you to review the information we have collected and ensure its accuracy. Right to update: You can update your personal information at any time to ensure that it is accurate and up to date. Right to delete: You have the right to request that we delete your personal data from our systems. If you decide to close your account, we will delete all associated data in accordance with our data retention policy. Right to export: You can request a copy of your personal data in a commonly used format for data portability. To exercise any of these rights, please contact us at contact@chunkcorp.com. We will respond to your request in a timely manner, in accordance with applicable laws.