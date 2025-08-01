資料保留政策
Responsly stores only the minimum data required to operate this Slack integration: the Slack OAuth access token and the user’s selected channel configuration. We do not persist Slack message content. Tokens and configurations are retained until the user revokes access, deletes the integration, or deletes their account. Application logs (which may reference channel IDs and non-sensitive metadata) are retained for up to 30 days for security and troubleshooting, after which they are automatically purged.
資料封存與移除政策
When a user disconnects Slack or deletes their account/team, Responsly permanently deletes the Slack OAuth token and related configuration within 7 days, and removes associated integration records from active systems. Backups containing these records are overwritten on a rolling schedule and are fully purged within 30–90 days. Users can request deletion at any time via support, which we honor within applicable legal timeframes.
資料儲存政策
All data is encrypted in transit (TLS 1.2+) and at rest (AES‑256 or cloud-provider equivalent). Secrets and tokens are stored using restricted access and server-side encryption. Access to production systems is limited to authorized personnel under least‑privilege policies, protected by MFA, and audited. We follow secure SDLC practices, vulnerability management, and regular backup/restore testing.
資料託管詳細資料
Cloud hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and DigitalOcean. We use managed services for compute, storage, and databases, with encryption at rest/in transit, network isolation, and role‑based access controls. The Slack integration stores only OAuth tokens and configuration required to send messages to channels selected by the user.