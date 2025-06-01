WorkOS is an API platform that simplifies implementing crucial enterprise features like User Management, Single Sign-On (SSO), Directory Sync (SCIM), Feature Flags, and more. The WorkOS app for Slack provides your entire team with real-time visibility into feature flag changes. Get notified when key events occur on feature flags:- A flag is created, updated or deleted - A flag is enabled or disabled - A flag's targeting rules are updated (users/organizations are added or removed)
WorkOS may remove data (depending on the customer SLA) after the contract ends and, at the
latest, with the exception of data that is required to establish proof of a right or a contract, which
will be stored for the duration provided by enforceable law.
For more details please refer to our Data Processing Addendum: https://workos.com/legal/data-processing-addendum