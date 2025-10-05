Make mornings less meh. Improve your remote team's culture.
Mernin is a playful AI image bot for Slack that turns simple “good morning” messages into custom illustrated greetings. Mention @mernin in a channel, and it replies with a fresh image in your selected style.
Just type
@mernin
in any channel where Mernin is active, and watch the magic drop.
Mernin Bot replies with a brand-new image and greeting — a quick hit of creativity before the chaos begins.
Someone laughs. Someone reacts with :exploding_head:. Congratulations, your team’s awake.
You can keep it classic with Morning Mode, or switch on Rhyme Mode for something more offbeat and creative. Want to change things up? Try a new weekly theme like Clay, Pixel, or Watercolor.
There’s no setup maze, no dashboard to babysit, no pressure to “optimize your workflow.” Just install it, say the word, and let Mernin do its thing.Why remote teams love it:
:art: Fresh illustrations every time — no repeats, no stock art
:speech_balloon: Easy trigger: type
@mernin
:rainbow: Optional themes and Rhyme Mode for variety
:lock: Privacy-conscious: Mernin doesn’t read channel history or store your messages
:zzz: Low maintenance: install it once and let your remote team's morning ritual happen
Mernin Bot just makes mornings a little less boring — and somehow, that helps everything else.AI note:
Mernin Bot uses generative AI to create greetings and illustrations. Outputs may occasionally be inaccurate, unexpected, or not suitable for every audience, so teams should review and use them with their own judgment.
:globe_with_meridians: Made by
Mernin Labs LLC
:round_pushpin:Alameda, California
:email: hey@merninbot.com
:globe_with_meridians: merninbot.com