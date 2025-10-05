隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Mernin Labs retains user and workspace data for up to 12 months. We have implemented a scheduled database script that will delete all user profile and usage event data older than 12 months from our PostgreSQL database. For example: DELETE FROM usage_events WHERE created_at < NOW() - INTERVAL '12 months'; As of now, no user data is older than this retention window, but this process is in place for all future data.

資料封存與移除政策 Upon app uninstallation, all user and workspace data (including preferences, settings, and usage events) are deleted from our systems within 30 days. Users may also request data deletion at any time via hey@merninbot.com.

資料儲存政策 Mernin Labs stores user preferences, settings, and event metadata in a secure, encrypted cloud database. No Slack message content is stored. All data is encrypted in transit and at rest.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

資料託管公司 Neon (for PostgreSQL database), Vercel (for web services)

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 OpenAI GPT-4, DALL-E 3

LLM 保留設定 OpenAI API is configured so that prompts and generated content are not retained for training or analysis. Per OpenAI policy, API data is not stored for model training.

LLM 資料租戶政策 Mernin Bot sends only the prompt and selected theme or rhyme concept to OpenAI’s API for content generation. No user-identifiable information or Slack message content is sent to OpenAI. Each API request is processed independently and is not pooled with ot