隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Dead Man's Snitch retains Customer Data in accordance with both GDPR and CCPA legislation. Customer Data is only retained as long as we have a legal basis for doing so in order to provide services to our customers

資料封存與移除政策 Dead Man's Snitch retains Customer Data in accordance with both GDPR and CCPA legislation. We remove all live data about a customer when they delete their account on our service. Customer Data may be retained for up to 30 days in historic backups.

資料儲存政策 Customer Data is all stored in the United States and it is encrypted both at rest and while in transit.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Data is all stored in the cloud with one of a few select providers.

資料託管公司 Amazon AWS, Heroku, Fly.io