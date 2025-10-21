隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Data is retained as long as Wheel Picker is installed in your Slack workspace, and if no request was made to delete it.

資料封存與移除政策 After uninstalling Rotation App, all your data is automatically deleted after 14 days. You can request to have your data deleted sooner by emailing contact@wheelpicker.app

資料儲存政策 Rotation App stores the minimum necessary data required to operate (e.g. team ID), and does not store PII. Data is secured with the highest standards (using AES-256, and very strict authorization and network rules.)

資料中心位置 德國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes