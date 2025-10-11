What do you call a tiger who tells its cubs, “one task at a time”? :point_right: A Focus Tiger. Focus Tiger helps you stay focused at work by setting goals, doing small learning moments, and getting friendly accountability. :sparkles: What you can do with Focus Tiger:

• Set and track focus goals

• Take neuroscience-based mini-lessons to build focus habits

• Get reminders and accountability nudges

• Celebrate streaks and small wins Type "help to see all commands and features.

:tiger2: Build better focus, one task at a time. GRR... let's dig in! :tiger: Pricing: Focus Tiger is a paid subscription service. Pricing is 24,90 € per user per month (excl. VAT) with a minimum subscription period of three (3) months. New workspaces may start with a 14-day free trial. After the trial period, a paid subscription is required to continue using the service.