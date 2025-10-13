Culture Fit - Safety Radar

資料保留政策
Safety Radar retains only anonymized and aggregated team-level metrics.
Raw message data retrieved from Slack is processed in real time and automatically deleted within seconds after analysis. No identifiable or personal data is permanently stored.
資料封存與移除政策
Safety Radar does not archive customer data.
All message data is transient and deleted immediately after processing.
Customers can request full deletion of aggregated analytics at any time by contacting privacy@culture-fit.net
資料儲存政策
Only aggregated, non-identifiable data (such as team-level sentiment trends and alert frequency) is securely stored in encrypted databases.
All storage and processing comply with GDPR and Slack’s Data Protection Addendum.
資料託管詳細資料
Cloud hosted on AWS (Amazon Web Services) using EU-based servers (Frankfurt) with encryption at rest (AES-256) and in transit (TLS 1.2+).
資料託管公司
AWS (Amazon Web Services) – EU (Frankfurt, Germany)