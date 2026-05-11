隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We retain your information for as long as necessary to provide our Service and fulfill the purposes outlined in this Privacy Policy. Active account data is retained while you use our Service When you uninstall Stipulate or your subscription ends, we delete your data within 14 days Some information may be retained longer if required by law or for legitimate business purposes (e.g., resolving disputes, enforcing agreements) Aggregated, anonymized data may be retained indefinitely for analytics and service improvement

資料封存與移除政策 When you uninstall Stipulate or your subscription ends, we delete your data within 14 days Some information may be retained longer if required by law or for legitimate business purposes (e.g., resolving disputes, enforcing agreements) Aggregated, anonymized data may be retained indefinitely for analytics and service improvement To contact us regarding your data deletion, email support@stipulate.work

資料儲存政策 We implement appropriate technical and organizational measures to protect your information: Data encryption in transit and at rest Secure data storage in MongoDB Atlas with AWS infrastructure Regular security assessments and updates Access controls and authentication mechanisms Workspace isolation to prevent cross-workspace data access However, no method of transmission over the Internet or electronic storage is 100% secure. While we strive to use commercially acceptable means to protect your information, we cannot guarantee its absolute security.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 MongoDB Atlas (AWS): For secure data storage in the United States

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes