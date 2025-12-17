隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Candis stores customer data in accordance with contractual obligations and GDPR requirements. After contract termination, customers have six weeks to retrieve their data. After this period, Candis permanently deletes all stored content and documents. Extended storage can be arranged monthly upon request.

資料封存與移除政策 Candis permanently deletes all stored customer content and documents after the customer-specified storage period ends or after six weeks from contract termination if no extension is requested. Deletion is done securely and completely as per GDPR Article 17 standards.

資料儲存政策 Candis stores customer data on secure, server-based cloud infrastructure in Germany. Data is hosted with multiple data protection measures in compliance with GDPR standards. Candis uses external service providers for data processing, all bound by data processing agreements. Encryption and access controls protect data from unauthorized access.

資料中心位置 德國

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 Anthropic Claude Sonnet (via AWS Bedrock)

LLM 保留設定 AWS Bedrock does not retain customer input or output data. No conversation data is stored by the LLM provider. Candis does not use customer data for model training or fine-tuning.

LLM 資料租戶政策 Candis uses AWS Bedrock which processes data in isolated, single-tenant environments. No customer data is shared across tenants or used for model training.