Clozd helps you capture powerful insights across the entire customer journey—from win-loss analysis and post-implementation feedback to CX check-ins and renewal-stage interviews—delivering powerful insights that drive action. This integration with Slack makes it easier than ever for you to filter and access the most important and relevant information from the Clozd Platform, including (but certainly not limited to) … • High-level summaries of the feedback collected during a specific time period—along with key themes and trends compared to previous periods

• Published interviews

• Comments where you’re mentioned

• Tags for any keyword or phrase that’s important to you

• Custom or scheduled reports with new data Get convenient access to powerful customer insights—in real time, right where you work.