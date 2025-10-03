Vee by Visier

資料保留政策
The interactive chat session is cleared as soon as the user closes or refreshes their session. For product improvement and monitoring, user questions are logged within Visier's secure environment for up to 7 years. This information is not stored or retained by our third-party LLM partners. Visier does not store any Slack access tokens. User questions asked as part of the Slackbot activity follows the policy above.
資料封存與移除政策
The interactive chat session is cleared as soon as the user closes or refreshes their session. For product improvement and monitoring, user questions are logged within Visier's secure environment for up to 7 years. This information is not stored or retained by our third-party LLM partners. Visier does not store any Slack access tokens. User questions asked as part of the Slackbot activity follows the policy above.
資料儲存政策
The interactive chat session is cleared as soon as the user closes or refreshes their session. For product improvement and monitoring, user questions are logged within Visier's secure environment for up to 7 years. This information is not stored or retained by our third-party LLM partners. Visier does not store any Slack access tokens. User questions asked as part of the Slackbot activity follows the policy above.
資料託管詳細資料
Visier provides customers with the option of cloud-hosting in either AWS data centers (Canada, US, Germany, or Singapore) or Azure data centers (Canada or US).
使用的 LLM 模型
Microsoft Azure OpenAI Services’ GPT models and AWS Bedrock Claude models
LLM 保留設定
The LLMs retain this data only for so long as the conversation thread/Vee session remains.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) agent that utilizes a third-party LLM, which processes queries and conversational history to generate responses.
LLM 資料常駐政策
The LLM processes the data from either the USA, Canada, or EU.