隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Vercel retains Customer Data only for the minimum necessary period to fulfill contractual/legal obligations, support the Services, or meet business needs. Upon termination, Customer Data is deleted within a commercially reasonable timeframe unless legally required to retain it​. For more info see our Data Processing Agreement (vercel.com/legal/DPA) and our Information Security Policy (security@vercel.com)

資料封存與移除政策 Customer Data can be deleted using self-service functionality in account settings or upon account termination. Vercel deletes Customer Data in accordance with our Privacy Policy, DPA, and Information Security Policy.

資料儲存政策 Customer Data is encrypted and stored at rest using AES-256, and in transit using TLS 1.2+. Data is hosted across AWS, Azure, and GCP infrastructure​. For more info see our Data Processing Agreement (vercel.com/legal/DPA) and our Information Security Policy (security@vercel.com)

資料託管詳細資料 Primary storage of information is in the United States, with optional, ephemeral storage in the EEA. A list of Vercel’s Subprocessors, including their functions and locations, is available at https://vercel.com/legal/sub-processors. Cloud hosted via AWS, Azure, and GCP.

資料託管公司 AWS, Azure, GCP

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 v0 uses LLMs provided by approved third-party subprocessors (see security.vercel.com/subprocessors) accessed via secure APIs. No Slack workspace messages or customer content are used to train or fine-tune any model.

LLM 保留設定 v0 retains user inputs and outputs only as long as necessary to deliver the service and ensure its reliability. Slack workspace data is never retained for model training.

LLM 資料租戶政策 Customer data processed by v0 is logically isolated by workspace and stored in separate, access-controlled environments.