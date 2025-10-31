HCP Vault Radar

Vault Radar automatically discovers and classifies secrets across code, cloud, and collaboration platforms—helping teams prevent leaks, enforce security policies, and maintain compliance Users pay to use the app, but there's a free trial available.
Fetched Slack messages are scanned in-memory for unmanaged credentials like API keys, tokens, and passwords. Any unmanaged credentials found are hashed and stored in the DB, along with the message metadata such as the timestamp, channel ID etc. The fetched message is then discarded
Customer Data is retained in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Overview: https://www.hashicorp.com/en/trust/privacy
The `How long do we keep your data?`section in the privacy policy provides the necessary information on data retention
資料封存與移除政策
Customer Data is removed in accordance with our Policy available. Overview: https://www.ibm.com/support/customer/csol/terms/?id=8E7CAB5368A945A4A76C4158DB695ADF&lc=en
The section 3, `Duration of Processing` has this information
• The duration of Processing Content within this Cloud Service is 30 days after termination or
expiration of the Cloud Service.
• However, some Content may remain in the Cloud Service backups until the expiration of such
backups 30 days after Client termination or expiration of the Cloud Service.