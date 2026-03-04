Sazabi
is an AI-powered observability platform built to help engineering teams find and fix production issues faster, without leaving Slack.
Sazabi brings logs, metrics, alerts, issue context, and AI analysis into the conversations where your team already works.Getting started
Install the app, connect your Sazabi organization, set an active project, invite @Sazabi to your incident channels, and start asking questions. Visit app.sazabi.com
to set up your account.Ask questions in plain English
Mention @Sazabi in any channel or send it a direct message. Sazabi searches connected telemetry, identifies anomalies, and responds with explanations and visualizations inside the thread.
Examples:
- "Why is our API latency spiking?"
- "Show me errors from the payment service in the last hour"
- "What changed right before this incident started?"
Attach related files in Slack, and Sazabi can analyze them as part of its response.Alerts that tell you what's happening
Receive issue notifications with severity, status, impact, root-cause analysis, and suggested remediation. Shared Sazabi issue and thread links unfurl as rich previews with actions to mute, unmute, resolve, ignore, or start a fix.Charts and tables, inline
Sazabi can generate timeseries charts, log tables, and other visualizations as inline images, making production data readable even on mobile.
/sazabi slash commands
Use
/sazabi
to manage workspace configuration without leaving Slack:
-
/sazabi help
- list available commands
-
/sazabi projects list
- view all available projects
-
/sazabi projects use <id>
- set the active project for your workspaceUse Sazabi through MCP
Sazabi provides a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server for Slackbot and other MCP-compatible AI clients. Once your workspace is connected and your Slack identity is linked, Slackbot can discover and run authorized Sazabi actions from Slack.
At the MCP protocol level, Sazabi exposes:
-
search
- discover available Sazabi operations, schemas, and examples.
-
execute
- run an authorized operation with validated input.
Examples:
-
logs.query
- search logs by service, severity, text, time range, and fields.
-
issues.list
/
issues.search
- find issues by status, severity, and name.
-
threads.create
/
threads.get
- start or reopen AI investigations.
-
automations.list
/
automations.runs.list
- review automation health and recent runs.
Example Slackbot prompts:
- "Use Sazabi MCP to list my projects"
- "Use Sazabi MCP to query checkout errors from the last 30 minutes"
- "Use Sazabi MCP to check open critical issues"
MCP access is scoped to the connected Slack workspace, linked Sazabi user, and that user's organization and project permissions.App Home
The Sazabi App Home lets you view integration status, switch projects, browse recent AI threads, and open the full Sazabi dashboard.Slack plan requirement
Sazabi uses Slack's Agents & Assistants container for the Slack assistant and MCP experience. A paid Slack plan is required.AI accuracy notice
Sazabi uses AI to generate answers, summaries, visualizations, and recommendations. AI output may be inaccurate or incomplete, so verify important information before taking action.Sazabi is an AI-native observability platform for engineering teams, built to replace traditional observability tools with a faster, Slack-native approach to production monitoring and incident response.