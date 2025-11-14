隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Learn Place Assistant does not retain any Customer Data. Message content and metadata are processed in real-time to generate AI responses and are immediately discarded from memory once the request is fulfilled. Because we do not store any data, there is no retention period for workspace information.

資料封存與移除政策 Since Learn Place Assistant follows a strict no-storage policy, there is no archived data to remove. No Customer Data is ever written to persistent storage or long-term archives. Upon uninstallation, any active session cache is immediately cleared, ensuring no footprint remains on our systems.

資料儲存政策 Learn Place Assistant does not store Customer Data at any time. All data received from Slack is held only in volatile memory (RAM) during the duration of a single request-response cycle and is encrypted in transit via TLS. We do not use databases or any form of persistent storage for message content

資料中心位置 比利時, 美國

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 This application utilizes Google Gemini, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and a custom-tuned large language model hosted locally on Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

LLM 保留設定 We have configured our API integrations with Google and OpenAI to ensure that Customer Data is not used for model training and is not retained by the providers beyond the initial processing phase.

LLM 資料租戶政策 Our GCP-hosted model operates in a private, single-tenant environment, while interactions with Gemini and ChatGPT utilize enterprise-grade APIs designed to keep data isolated from other users during processing.