Plug and AI

資料保留政策
Conversation history is stored only in memory and automatically deleted after inactivity. Billing metadata (usage counts, costs, balances) is stored indefinitely in our database (until the user requests deletion), but actual message content and AI responses are never persisted. Users can enable Zero Data Retention (ZDR) mode to ensure AI providers also don't store their prompts or responses.
資料封存與移除政策
In-memory data (conversations, caches) is automatically purged on a rolling basis—conversations after 24 hours, caches after 1 hour. OAuth installation data is automatically deleted when a workspace uninstalls the app. Users can clear their preferences via /ai clear; bulk data export and GDPR deletion requests are handled manually upon request.
資料儲存政策
We store only billing metadata (user IDs, token counts, costs, transactions) in Cloudflare D1—no message content, images, or conversation transcripts are persisted. All data is stored in Cloudflare's infrastructure with encryption at rest. User-uploaded images and AI-generated images are passed through to Slack and never stored on our servers.
使用的 LLM 模型
Users can choose from 300+ models including GPT-5, Claude, Gemini, Llama, and Mistral via OpenRouter; the default is an auto-routing chain that selects the optimal model per request.
LLM 保留設定
Zero Data Retention (ZDR) is enabled by default, instructing providers not to store prompts or responses; users can disable ZDR in settings if they need access to models that don't support it.
LLM 資料租戶政策
We use OpenRouter as our API gateway with Zero Data Retention (ZDR) enabled by default; individual model providers (OpenAI, Anthropic, Google) maintain their own tenancy policies which users should review.
LLM 資料常駐政策
Data residency varies by model provider—requests may be processed in the US, EU, or other regions depending on which model the user selects; we do not control or guarantee specific data residency.