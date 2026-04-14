資料刪除請求程序

Users or workspace admins can request data deletion at any time by contacting us at contact@productivito.com. Upon receiving a request, we will confirm the identity of the requester and initiate deletion within 7 days. All user-related data (workspace settings, user preferences, and cached data) will be permanently deleted from our systems within 30 days. Additionally, all data is automatically removed if the Slack app is uninstalled.