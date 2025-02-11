隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We take your privacy and security of your data seriously. Data is stored as long as NikaTime is installed in your workspace. You can also permanently delete your NikaTime account by emailing us at nikatime@nikatime.com and your data will be deleted within 30 days.

資料封存與移除政策 You can delete or update the personal data we use by editing your profile in your team chat application, our records will be updated immediately and none of the previous information will be saved. You can also permanently delete your NikaTime account by emailing us at nikatime@nikatime.com and your data will be deleted within 30 days.

資料儲存政策 Data is stored durably and securely using MongoDB Atlas. All data is encrypted in transit with HTTPS.

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 OpenAi Gpt-4o

LLM 保留設定 OpenAI retention policy https://platform.openai.com/docs/models/default-usage-policies-by-endpoint (/v1/chat/completions)

LLM 資料租戶政策 Multi Tenant with logical customer segmentation.