隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Panelista retains personal data only as long as necessary to fulfill its processing purposes. When a user account is deactivated, personal data is deleted or de-identified within 30 days, unless retention is required by law or needed for legal claims.

資料封存與移除政策 Data is reviewed on a case-by-case basis and deleted when no longer needed for the purposes it was collected. No separate archival process is used — data is either actively stored or deleted in accordance with applicable EU legislation.

資料儲存政策 All data is stored and processed within the EU. Infrastructure is hosted on Scaleway (Paris, France) for databases, images, and videos. All data is encrypted at rest and in transit with appropriate technical and organizational security measures.

資料中心位置 荷蘭, 法國

資料託管詳細資料 Dedicated server.

資料託管公司 Hetzner

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 Anthropic Claude Opus

LLM 保留設定 API inputs and outputs are retained for 7 days by default (effective September 14, 2025), after which they are automatically deleted.

LLM 資料租戶政策 Anthropic does not use API inputs or outputs for model training. Under standard commercial terms, data is processed in isolation per request.