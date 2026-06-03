OpsBrief consolidates incidents, releases, deployments, and infrastructure changes from Slack, PagerDuty, Datadog, GitHub, Microsoft Teams, Discord, and more into one intelligent daily brief and a searchable events calendar.
WHAT YOU GET
✓ Faster incident response (MTTR ~40 → ~7 min typical)
✓ Full context in 30 seconds — no more Slack scroll-back
✓ Daily digest via Slack, email, or calendar
✓ Searchable event history across every connected tool
✓ Fewer status meetings
HOW OPSBRIEF WORKS INSIDE SLACK
OpsBrief installs once as a single workspace bot - no user scopes, no per-member authorization. Every behavior maps to a scope and a user action:
1) Reads messages only from channels you choose
You pick monitored channels in the OpsBrief web app under Channels.
• Public channels: channels:history + channels:read - read recent messages and resolve channel names.
• Private channels: groups:history + groups:read are used only after you run /invite @OpsBrief in that channel. The bot cannot read any private channel it has not been invited to.
• users:read attributes messages to the right author in your digest.
• channels:join lets the bot auto-join newly selected public channels.
2) Extracts events with AI in our cloud — never inside Slack
Messages are sent to OpsBrief's backend, classified into typed events (incident, release, deployment, alert, decision, launch), and written to your private events calendar. Slack itself is not modified — no replies, reactions, or threads.
3) Posts your digest into ONE channel you pick — and nowhere else
This is the only time OpsBrief writes to Slack and requires two explicit actions:
a) Turn on "Enable Slack digests" in Settings → Digest Preferences.
b) Pick one destination channel. Only channels where the bot is already a member appear in the picker.
Once configured, OpsBrief uses chat:write to post a single summary message at the cadence you choose (hourly, daily, or weekly, in your timezone). The message contains a header, the date range, an event-count summary by severity, and up to ten extracted events with platform/channel attribution and a permalink back to the original Slack message.
4) What OpsBrief does NOT do in Slack
• No slash commands.
• No event subscriptions (no app_mention, no message.channels, no reactions).
• No user scopes — does not act on behalf of individual users.
• The bot does not reply, react, DM users, or open modals.
• The bot never posts in any channel other than the single digest channel you selected.
5) Turning it off
• Toggle "Enable Slack digests" off in Settings → Digest Preferences — posts stop immediately.
• Disconnect from Connections — revokes the bot token and removes chat:write access.
• Remove the bot from a channel (/remove @OpsBrief) to stop reading that channel.
GETTING STARTED
1. Click "Add to Slack" and authorize the bot scopes: channels:history, channels:read, channels:join, groups:history, groups:read, users:read, chat:write.
2. In OpsBrief, open Channels and select Slack channels to monitor. For private channels, run /invite @OpsBrief first.
3. (Optional) Open Settings → Digest Preferences, enable Slack digests, pick a destination channel, and set your schedule. Until then, chat:write stays dormant.
BUILT FOR
→ Engineering: releases, incidents, deployments
→ Product: launches, experiments, feedback
→ Operations: infrastructure changes in real time
→ Leadership: visibility without manual updates
DEPLOYMENT
Cloud or on-premise. SSO, SAML, and dedicated support on Team and Enterprise.
PRIVACY
Bot tokens are encrypted at rest. Message content is processed to extract events and retained for your subscription term. Disconnecting deletes all Slack-derived data. Details: https://opsbrief.io/docs/security
NOTE: AI summaries may occasionally be inaccurate. Every extracted event links back to the original Slack message - verify important items against the source.