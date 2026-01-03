資料保留政策
Clear does not retain customer message content. Messages are processed transiently to generate suggestions and are not stored after the request completes.
資料封存與移除政策
Because message content is not stored, there is no customer message data to archive or remove
資料儲存政策
Clear does not store Slack message content. Only minimal technical metadata required for app functionality is processed, and no message text is persisted.
資料託管詳細資料
Co-located Cloudflare
使用的 LLM 模型
OpenAI, Anthropic, Google
LLM 保留設定
The app does not intentionally retain user content after processing. Audio and
text are processed transiently and discarded once transcription and refinement
are completed.
LLM 資料租戶政策
User-provided text and audio content is sent to the LLM provider solely for
on-demand transcription and message refinement. Data is processed per request
and is not used to train models or shared with other customers.
LLM 資料常駐政策
LLM processing occurs in the provider-managed regions used by OpenAI and
Anthropic. The app does not control regional selection but does not require
long-term storage of customer content.