CheckMarket is a cloud-based survey software solution with over 10,000 users in 150 countries. Conduct beautiful surveys and polls and act on the results! Unlimited support and users, built-in text analysis, Notifications, API, mobile friendly, professional services, integrations, multilingual support, Net Promoter Score (NPS) reporting and follow-up.This integration will allow you to:directly to a Slack channel. Include the first question of your survey directly in your message to increase your response rate.Example:How likely are you to recommend [Company] to a friend or colleague?fromtoClick above on the score you want to give …to a Slack channel automatically and in real-time when a respondent answers a survey and meets your criteria. For instance, get a Slack message if a respondent indicates that they are very unsatisfied. The message can include variables and a link to the respondent report. You can win back at-risk customers through coordinated customer follow-up.to a Slack channel. Share the results of a survey by posting a message including an image of a chart directly into a Slack channel.