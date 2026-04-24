Strac DLP Enterprise

Strac is AI-native data security DLP (Data Loss Prevention) and DSPM (Data Security Posture Management) for Slack. Detect, redact, block, and audit sensitive data across public channels, private channels, direct messages, group DMs, and Slack Connect — in real time, with no agents and no proxies.
Strac works across every Slack plan — Free, Pro, Business+, and Enterprise Grid — with ML-based detectors tuned for low false positives.
Strac is the only DLP platform that detects and redacts sensitive content INSIDE images, screenshots, PDFs, Word, and Excel files — not just plain text. Payroll screenshots, scanned W-2s, photo-captured credit cards, and diagrams pasted into Slack are all covered.
WHAT IT DETECTS
• PII — SSN, driver's license, passport, address, date of birth
• PHI — medical record numbers, ICD-10 codes, patient identifiers
• PCI — credit card numbers, CVV, bank account, routing numbers
• Secrets — API keys, access tokens, SSH keys, OAuth credentials
• Source code with trade-secret content
• Custom patterns — configure detectors specific to your organization
WHAT IT DOES
• Real-time detection and scanning of sensitive messages/files
• Real-time redaction / masking of sensitive content in messages and files
• File blocking, deletion, and quarantine
• Secure Vault — authorized personnel access original content with audit trail
• Historical scanning aka Data Discovery — find and remediate sensitive data already in Slack
• Automated alerting to security teams, channel admins, or the end user
• SIEM-native log export for SOC integration
WHY TEAMS CHOOSE STRAC
• Fastest deployment — live in under 10 minutes via OAuth, no proxy, no TLS break
• Works across every Slack tier, not just Enterprise Grid
• Image and document OCR redaction — the capability most DLP platforms miss
• 50+ integrations beyond Slack (Gmail, Google Drive, Zendesk, Salesforce, SharePoint, OneDrive, Notion, Jira, Intercom, AWS, Azure, GCP) so data is protected everywhere it flows . See https://strac.io/integrations
• Compliance-ready evidence pre-mapped to HIPAA, PCI DSS, SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, CCPA, and NIST AI RMF — continuously generated
GET STARTED
• Install and connect in minutes.
• Policies ship pre-configured for HIPAA, PCI, and SOC 2, then tune for your workspace.
Visit strac.io/integration/slack-dlp
to learn more or strac.io/book-a-demo
for a 15-minute walkthrough.