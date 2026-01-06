資料保留政策
Active subscription data (team IDs, user IDs, delivery preferences) is retained while the workspace uses the app. After uninstall or cancellation, data is permanently deleted. Usage logs (delivery timestamps) are retained for 90 days for quality monitoring.
資料封存與移除政策
Upon uninstall or cancellation, all team configuration, user preferences, and metadata are permanently deleted from production databases. Backups containing deleted data are purged within 90 days per AWS retention cycles.
資料儲存政策
All data is stored encrypted at rest in AWS RDS MySQL within the US region. Team IDs, user IDs, and preferences are stored in relational tables. No message content or channel history is stored—only delivery timestamps for quality assurance.
資料託管詳細資料
Hosted on AWS (Amazon Web Services) infrastructure in the US region. Database: AWS RDS MySQL with encryption at rest. Backups: automated daily snapshots retained for 30 days, then archived for 60 additional days before permanent deletion.